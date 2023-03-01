Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Drops By 70.0%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMAQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 1,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 112.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 57.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 343,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition by 60.7% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.