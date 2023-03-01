Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 383.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 383.6% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 61,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.