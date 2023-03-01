Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Grows By 163.0%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 19.8 %

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.