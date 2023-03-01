Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Declines By 98.3%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 280,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,696. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

