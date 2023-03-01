Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Decreases By 60.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

