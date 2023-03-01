Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 223.6%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 218,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Featured Stories

