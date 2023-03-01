Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 194.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. 39,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

