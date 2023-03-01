Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Increases By 375.7%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 375.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

Fnac Darty stock remained flat at C$66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

