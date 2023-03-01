Short Interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Decreases By 89.9%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 31,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $4,039,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ GNUS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 471,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,837. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

