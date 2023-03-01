Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Rises By 339.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 339.1% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 878,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,468. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

