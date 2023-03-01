Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Declines By 46.4%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PUCK remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,745. Goal Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,051,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

