Short Interest in Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Expands By 416.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hyve Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
Hyve Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyve Group (ITEPF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.