Short Interest in Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Expands By 416.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hyve Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

