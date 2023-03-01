Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Drops By 78.9%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 1.2 %

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.