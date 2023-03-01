Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Drops By 78.9%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
