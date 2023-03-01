Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Drops By 89.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 162,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,184. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
