Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Drops By 89.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 162,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,184. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

