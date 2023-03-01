Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Increases By 800.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $111.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

