Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Grows By 236.4%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 236.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Price Performance

ITTOY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

