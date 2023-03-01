Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 38.2%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 126.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 633.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,854. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

