Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 81.2%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,324. Monarch Mining has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

