Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Decreases By 81.2%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GBARF remained flat at C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,324. Monarch Mining has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Monarch Mining
