Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Rises By 94.4%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NMS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

