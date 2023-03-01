Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Decreases By 76.3%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,075,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. 71,199,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997,344. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.
About Propanc Biopharma
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Propanc Biopharma (PPCB)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.