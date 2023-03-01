Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Decreases By 76.3%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,075,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of PPCB stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. 71,199,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997,344. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

