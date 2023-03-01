Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Rises By 1,000.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rightscorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RIHT remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Rightscorp has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Rightscorp
