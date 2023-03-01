Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 86.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 1.7 %
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.24.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
