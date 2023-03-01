Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Drops By 40.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
