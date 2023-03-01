Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 92.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VMNGF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
