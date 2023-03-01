Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Decreases By 92.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VMNGF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

