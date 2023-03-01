Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Decreases By 87.2%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 1,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

