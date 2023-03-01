Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declines By 84.6%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

EDI remained flat at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.