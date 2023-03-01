Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Grows By 153.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY traded down 0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.71. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 18.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.23%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

