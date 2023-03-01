Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Decreases By 75.0%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 5,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

