Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 780.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 904,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 59,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.