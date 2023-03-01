Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 58.8%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,113. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

