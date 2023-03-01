Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Decreases By 58.8%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,113. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
