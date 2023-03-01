Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 80.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:YKLTY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

