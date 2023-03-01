Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $239.79 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,699.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00409740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00089916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00643973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00569572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00176348 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,382,232,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

