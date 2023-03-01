Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 1.8%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €48.41 ($51.50) and last traded at €48.60 ($51.70). 1,134,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.51 ($52.67).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

