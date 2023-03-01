Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 784.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $342.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.85.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

