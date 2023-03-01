Simon Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($10.92), for a total transaction of £90,500 ($109,207.19).

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 4.4 %

LON LOK traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 864 ($10.43). 28,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,034. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 950.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.43. The company has a market cap of £259.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

About Lok’nStore Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.