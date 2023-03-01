Simon Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($10.92), for a total transaction of £90,500 ($109,207.19).
Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 4.4 %
LON LOK traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 864 ($10.43). 28,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,034. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 950.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 927.43. The company has a market cap of £259.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.
About Lok’nStore Group
