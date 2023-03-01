Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.