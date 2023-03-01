Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

