SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $446.16 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $620.90 million and $446.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00219398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46482935 USD and is up 10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $346,846,638.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.