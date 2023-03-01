Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Wave Innovations stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 81,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

About Sixth Wave Innovations

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.