SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Position Boosted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after buying an additional 962,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $18,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 491,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 675,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.