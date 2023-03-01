Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.