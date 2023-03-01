Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$280,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,493,192.50.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

