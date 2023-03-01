SL Green Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,862 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,539% compared to the average volume of 1,578 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Natixis acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 835,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

