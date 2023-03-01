SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6091 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. SLM has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $67.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.