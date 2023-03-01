SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Increases Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6091 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
SLM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLMBP opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. SLM has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $67.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85.
SLM Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLM (SLMBP)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.