Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46 on May 17th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.7 %

SNN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 167,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.