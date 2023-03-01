Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46 on May 17th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.
Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.7 %
SNN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 167,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.
SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
