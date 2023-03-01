SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOBKY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 352,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

