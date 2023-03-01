Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 57,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,282. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

