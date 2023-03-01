South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

SPFI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 38,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

About South Plains Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.