Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.41

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 98218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.
Southwest Gas Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
