SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. 4,055,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

