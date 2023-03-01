SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 338,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,238,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 794,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 131,298 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Further Reading

